United States on track for record crude oil production in 2026

WASHINGTON, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US crude oil production will average 13.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 13.7 million b/d set in 2025, according to the US Energy Information Administration's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

In the first half of 2026 (1H26), crude oil production averaged 13.7 million b/d, 2% (0.3 million b/d) more than the same period in 2025. Most of this expansion is concentrated in the Permian region in Texas and New Mexico and the Federal Gulf of America.

''We forecast Permian oil production will average 6.8 million b/d in 2026, 3% more than in 2025. Production growth in the Permian region is driven by higher crude oil prices,'' STEO said.

Federal Gulf of America. Crude oil production increased by 0.2 million b/d (10%) in 1H26 compared with 1H25. We forecast oil production will increase 3% (0.1 million b/d) in 2026.

The increased production in the Federal Gulf of America during 1H26 is primarily the result of four new major projects that have come online in the last year.