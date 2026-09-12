UAE Search and Rescue Team locates ten missing people, continues operations in Nepal

KATHMANDU, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Search and Rescue Team continues its field operations in flood-affected areas of Nepal, in coordination and cooperation with the relevant Nepalese authorities and teams, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support humanitarian response and search and rescue operations.

The team succeeded in locating 10 people reported missing following the floods that struck Nepal, bringing the total number of missing people located by the team since the start of its mission to 18.

Search operations have focused on Rasuwa, areas surrounding the Trishuli River and neighbouring affected locations.

The team continues its search operations using advanced equipment and technologies and drones, alongside aerial surveys and three-dimensional mapping, helping identify targeted locations and accelerate efforts to locate missing people.

The field operations coincide with the arrival of the fifth UAE humanitarian aid aircraft in Nepal, carrying equipment and supplies to support search and rescue efforts.

The shipment included rescue boats, drones, power equipment and devices, as well as technical and logistical equipment, which will be handed over to Nepalese search and rescue teams to strengthen their capabilities and support their operations in affected areas.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said UAE teams continue to work alongside the Nepalese authorities, stressing that search and rescue operations are proceeding in line with field priorities and information.

He added that equipment and essential supplies are also being provided to Nepalese teams to strengthen their ability to continue search operations and reach affected areas.

Al Afari said these efforts reflect the UAE’s longstanding approach to rapidly responding to disasters, supporting affected countries and communities, and providing the humanitarian, relief and technical assistance needed to mitigate the impact of disasters.