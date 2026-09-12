TRENDS, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber partner to support knowledge economy

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of TRENDS Group, and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a strategic partnership agreement to strengthen institutional cooperation, exchange expertise and support the development of a sustainable knowledge economy.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of TRENDS Dubai.

The partnership focuses on specialised economic research and studies to support commercial and industrial policies, provide decision-makers with research-based insights and advance the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030.

It will also support research and advisory services in renewable energy, environment and smart infrastructure, while helping Chamber members explore growth opportunities in regional and global markets.

The two sides will cooperate on economic studies, knowledge reports and field surveys covering promising sectors in Ras Al Khaimah, including assessments of business confidence, market needs and client trends.

Al Nuaimi said the partnership reinforces the role of research and knowledge in shaping economic development and will provide the Chamber with analytical and advisory capabilities to support businesses and attract investment.

He added that cooperation will include applied research in logistics, industry and tourism, alongside training programmes designed to equip young professionals with skills in strategic analysis, innovation management and interpreting economic indicators.

Al Ali said TRENDS will provide specialised analytical insights, research projects and training expertise to support Ras Al Khaimah’s commercial, industrial and investment sectors.

He added that the agreement will also provide Chamber members with advisory services, including feasibility studies, risk assessments, emerging-market analysis and operating model development to support regional and international expansion.

The two sides will also explore joint research initiatives with international universities and research centres in energy, environment and digital transformation, alongside conferences and forums focused on future trends in the knowledge economy.