Ajman Chamber wins two Stevie Awards for Innovation and Social Impact

AJMAN, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber received the Gold Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice and the Bronze Award for Most Innovative Social Impact, at the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards ceremony.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at the InterContinental Istanbul and received on behalf of Ajman Chamber by Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department.

This achievement adds another international milestone to the Chamber’s distinguished record of excellence and reinforces its growing presence on prestigious global recognition platforms.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that Ajman Chamber’s double win at the MENA Stevie Awards reflects the prominent position it has established in institutional excellence.

He added that the recognition underscores the Chamber's ability to continuously develop its services and practices in line with the highest international standards, while introducing innovative solutions and initiatives that exceed expectations and deliver a tangible impact on both the customer experience and the wider community.

"This international recognition further underscores the Chamber's strong presence competitiveness on the global stage as well as its continued ability to achieve outstanding results that reflect the stature of the Emirate of Ajman and the efficiency and excellence of its institutions," Al Nuaimi said.