‘Future Leaders Empowerment’ delegation concludes field programme in Al Arish under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme has concluded its programme in the Egyptian city of Al Arish under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, following an integrated field experience that provided members with first-hand insight into the UAE’s efforts to support the Palestinian people and the relief, medical and logistical operations carried out under the initiative.

The programme included a visit to the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre, where delegation members were briefed on the stages of receiving, sorting, preparing and packing aid.

They also participated in preparing humanitarian aid trucks ahead of their transport to the Rafah Crossing.

The delegation also visited the UAE Floating Hospital, where members were briefed on the medical and treatment services provided to Palestinian patients and injured people, as well as the efforts of medical teams working under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Delegation members took part in a number of humanitarian and community activities, including distributing meals and opening a library at the hospital for patients to use during their treatment.

The programme also included a visit to the UAE desalination plants, where members learned about their operating mechanisms and their role in providing water and supporting the humanitarian needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

At the conclusion of the programme, delegation members visited the Rafah Crossing, where they were briefed first-hand on the procedures for bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, after having participated in preparing and packing aid trucks at the logistics centre in Al Arish.

The Future Leaders Empowerment Programme aims to develop participants’ experience in humanitarian work and instil the values of responsibility, giving and field engagement by providing them with an opportunity to experience the various stages of humanitarian operations and the efforts carried out under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.