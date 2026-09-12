Ajman Department of Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Market 2026

AJMAN, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media will participate in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, taking place from 14th to 17th September at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.”

The Department will showcase Ajman’s tourism and cultural offerings, including its attractions, heritage, hospitality and leisure experiences, while strengthening engagement with regional and international tourism markets.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said ATM provides an important platform to strengthen Ajman’s international tourism presence and engage with industry partners.

He said, “This year, we are presenting a destination proposition that reflects Ajman’s identity, bringing together its cultural and historical heritage, evolving tourism experiences, and growing focus on innovation and technology.”

Alhashmi added that the participation will create opportunities to expand cooperation across priority tourism markets and build strategic partnerships supporting the emirate’s tourism ecosystem.

Ajman’s stand will feature cultural, media and interactive experiences, including From the Memory of Ajman, presenting archival photographs documenting key stages in the emirate’s development.

A dedicated interactive zone will showcase tourism experiences, while the Craftsmen Majlis will highlight traditional crafts and local heritage.

The stand will also bring together representatives from Ajman’s public and private tourism sectors, including hotels, resorts, tourism companies and Ajman Chamber.

Through its participation, the Department aims to strengthen Ajman’s presence in international tourism markets and highlight a destination offering combining heritage, culture, hospitality, leisure and innovation.