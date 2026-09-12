Ras Al Khaimah Chamber sponsors 2026 Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards ceremony in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the sponsorship of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Istanbul hosted the seventh annual Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards ceremony for 2026, where the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources of the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Health Cluster won the Grand Stevie Awards.

The ceremony was attended by more than 300 guests representing 82 organisations from 18 countries, alongside government officials, business leaders and board chairpersons from various sectors.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources received the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year award after achieving an average score of 9.66 out of 10, the highest individual nomination rating in the 2026 edition. Its AI-powered HR assistant also won a Gold Stevie Award in the Excellence in AI Innovation category.

Eastern Health Cluster received the Best Organisation of the Year award after securing nine Gold, 19 Silver and 14 Bronze awards across various categories.

More than 1,400 nominations were evaluated by over 155 experts, with winners receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards. Turkish organisations recognised in the Stevie Awards for Best Employers also participated in the event.

Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also honoured Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ) and the RAK Mediation and Arbitration Centre, recognising Abdullah Al Ahmad, Head of Government and Corporate Communications at RAKEZ, and Ibrahim Shawqi, Secretary-General of the RAK Mediation and Arbitration Centre.

Al Nuaimi said the Chamber’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting a culture of innovation and institutional excellence and encouraging organisations to adopt best practices that strengthen competitiveness and sustainable growth.

He added that hosting the ceremony in Istanbul with broad international participation reflects the growing standing of the awards as a regional platform for recognising outstanding achievements and strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s presence in international initiatives supporting innovation and the knowledge economy.

Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, said the number of nominations and participating judges demonstrated growing confidence in the awards and their professional evaluation standards.

He added that the winning entries presented inspiring examples in innovation, artificial intelligence and human resources development, encouraging organisations across the region to transform innovative ideas into tangible achievements with sustainable impact.

Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, said Eastern Health Cluster and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources reflected the high standard of this year’s nominations, noting that judges praised the creativity, innovation and expertise demonstrated by the winners.

The Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards also announced that nominations for their eighth edition in 2027 will open on 23rd September 2026.