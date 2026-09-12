Fourth Arab Youth Media Forum to explore future of content, creativity, influence

DUBAI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced the key themes and topics to be explored at the fourth edition of the Arab Youth Media Forum, which will be held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit 2026 from 15th to 17th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together young people, university students, content creators and aspiring media professionals, the Forum will place the perspectives of younger generations at the heart of discussions on the future of media.

It will provide a platform to explore their interests and aspirations, while giving them greater space to share their vision for a sector they are increasingly helping to shape, both as a key audience for new media and as active contributors to its content, tools and evolving forms of communication.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Across the Summit’s three days, the Forum will examine the shifts younger generations are driving across content creation, influence and audience engagement.

Discussions will also explore how art, culture and human experiences are creating new possibilities for storytelling, self-expression and identity.

Amna Khalil, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said, “Through the Forum, we aim to give young people an active role in shaping the future of Arab media by creating opportunities for direct engagement with industry leaders, decision-makers and creatives, and exposure to their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges set to shape the media landscape in the years ahead. Young people today are not only among the most engaged with new media, but are also a driving force behind many of the shifts and trends shaping its future.”

She added, “This year, we have focused on topics that reflect young people’s interests and aspirations, while addressing the issues and trends most relevant to them across media, content creation, arts and digital entertainment. The Forum provides opportunities to learn, connect and exchange expertise, while supporting the development of a new generation equipped to contribute to the advancement of Arab media and shape its future.”

The Forum’s discussions will explore how younger generations are redefining reach and influence, as well as the relationship between content creators and their audiences, amid a fast-changing digital environment where ideas and platforms increasingly compete for attention.

The Forum will also bring together diverse perspectives on creating content that connects more closely with audiences and delivers greater impact. Discussions will explore how art, culture, travel, humour and human experiences can offer fresh approaches to storytelling, self-expression and communicating identity.

Through this range of perspectives, the Forum seeks to ensure that young people are not simply the subject of conversations about the future of media, but an active voice in shaping them.

Discussions will offer deeper insight into how younger generations view the rapid changes transforming the sector and the ideas they believe can shape its next phase, while highlighting the importance of their future participation in decision-making across the media industry.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will bring together more than 200 prominent media and thought leaders from outside the UAE, alongside editors-in-chief, senior media executives, content creators, influencers, media technology experts and academics. Around 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders from across the Arab world are expected to attend, while more than 400 speakers from the region and around the world will share their perspectives and experiences across more than 175 sessions exploring the future of the media sector.