35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) opens tomorrow at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the fair will run from 13th to 18th September, featuring more than 1,500 cultural and knowledge events.

This year’s edition welcomes exhibitors from 95 countries, including seven participating for the first time: Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Kosovo and Cuba. It will also bring together writers, thinkers, academics, publishers and creatives from around the world.

Held under the theme “Turn the Page, Read the World,” ADIBF 2026 will feature Balkan Culture as Guest of Honour in collaboration with the Republic of North Macedonia. Renowned linguist Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi has been selected as the Focus Personality, while Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes is the Book of the World.

The fair will open with a ceremony celebrating the UAE through Emirati music and song, followed by the theatrical performance Al Khalil’s Metaphor: The Legend of Love and Survival, inspired by the legacy of Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi and his work on rhythm and metre.

The programme will also include Poetry Nights, Podcast from Abu Dhabi and The Next Chapter, alongside musical performances and dedicated spaces celebrating prominent artists, including Abdel Halim Hafez.

In line with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the Year of Family, the programme will place families at the heart of the cultural experience, with dedicated spaces for different generations to engage with books, the Arabic language and Arab heritage.

The fair’s agenda includes seminars and panel discussions, alongside the Educational Programme, Children and Young Adults Programme and Professional Programme, as well as a specialised conference addressing quality education and the publishing industry.

This year will also see the launch of Emirati Pioneers, an annual initiative documenting the experiences and contributions of leading UAE cultural and intellectual figures. Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, has been selected as the first personality to be honoured under the initiative.

ADIBF will also host the ceremony honouring the winners of the 20th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) for 2026, recognising achievements in authorship, translation and research and supporting the international presence of Arab culture.

The 35th edition further strengthens ADIBF’s position as a global cultural platform supporting publishing and the cultural and creative industries, while advancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a centre for knowledge production and cultural dialogue.