UAE allocates $10 million for humanitarian response in Haiti

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC), the UAE is providing US$10 million in urgent humanitarian assistance through the ERC to support people affected by the humanitarian situation in the Republic of Haiti.

The assistance programme includes the provision of essential food supplies to strengthen food security, shelter materials, health, water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as medicines, medical supplies and equipment, while addressing the growing needs of internally displaced people and the most vulnerable groups.

The relief programme will be implemented in cooperation and coordination with UAE missions abroad, international organisations and relevant humanitarian entities, helping strengthen field coordination, identify priorities and actual needs, and ensure that assistance reaches the most vulnerable people and areas.

The response reflects the UAE’s longstanding approach of standing in solidarity with friendly peoples during times of crisis and forms part of its international humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate suffering, strengthen affected communities’ ability to cope with the repercussions of the crisis, and support early recovery and community stability.

The ERC announced that it has completed preparations to implement the programme in accordance with field priorities and needs, noting that the first phase will focus on urgent requirements in food, shelter, health, water and sanitation.

It will also support the capacities of local entities and humanitarian partners in addressing the humanitarian, security and logistical challenges resulting from escalating violence and widening displacement.

The ERC affirmed that it continues to closely monitor humanitarian developments in Haiti, in coordination with its partners, to identify evolving needs and provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact of the crisis and strengthen the resilience of affected communities.

Haiti is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of escalating violence, insecurity and the deterioration of essential services.

Latest international data indicate that over a million people are internally displaced, around half of them children, while millions are facing food insecurity and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.