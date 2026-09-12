Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Iranian President on sidelines of BRICS Summit in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and the Iranian President discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also underscored the importance of supporting efforts to ease tensions, promote de-escalation and strengthen regional stability, while advancing opportunities for peace and development for the peoples of the region.