NMA participates in Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) as part of its role in regulating the media sector, stimulating the publishing industry, and supporting an environment that enables publishers and content creators to develop their businesses and expand their presence in local and international markets.

The participation aims to introduce publishers, writers and visitors to the Authority’s services in licensing and media content accreditation, in accordance with the applicable media legislation. These services facilitate procedures for conducting publishing activities, support the sector’s growth, and enhance the quality and diversity of content.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, said, “The publishing industry is a key pillar of knowledge production and the development of the creative economy. We seek to enhance its competitiveness and expand its growth opportunities by providing a regulatory and service environment that encourages investment, facilitates publishers’ operations, and supports content development, while ensuring compliance with the media content standards adopted in the UAE.”

He added, “Our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair provides an opportunity to learn about developments in the publishing industry and changes in its business environment, engage directly with publishers to understand their needs and the challenges they face, and benefit from their feedback in developing our services and procedures in a manner that keeps pace with evolving methods of content production, publishing and distribution.”

Al Shehhi affirmed that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair serves as a platform for enhancing the presence of publishing houses, opening new markets for their publications, and building partnerships in translation, distribution and publishing rights, thereby expanding cooperation between Emirati publishers and their counterparts around the world.

NMA's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with publishers and cultural institutions, supporting their contribution to enriching Arabic content, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a destination for publishing and creative industries.