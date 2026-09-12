ALC opens applications for 2026 ‘Spotlight on Rights’ grants

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that registration is open for grant applications under its ‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme for 2026, from 12th to 25th September.

The programme supports efforts to translate content to and from Arabic, convert books into digital and audio formats, and promote awareness of the importance of respecting copyright. This, in turn, supports of the Centre’s plans to expand the global presence of Arabic content and strengthen the translation movement.

Furthermore, ‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme aims to strengthen cooperation between Arab and international publishers by funding translation projects, thereby facilitating access to higher-quality Arabic and global content.

The programme connects publishers, opens wider prospects for knowledge exchange among different languages and cultures, and reflects the leading role that the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi, play in protecting copyright and publishing rights.

The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is expected to see an increase in grant applications, further reinforcing the ALC’s pioneering role in building a sustainable publishing ecosystem.

The ‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme contributes to achieving the Centre’s strategic objectives to enable Arabic content to reach new markets, support publishing and translation activities, and engage with publishing houses from around the world.

The programme has achieved significant milestones in recent years, building on the notable success it has maintained since its launch in 2009. Over the years, it supported the publication of around 1,390 translated works across a wide range of disciplines, including children’s books, science, history, and social sciences.

Moreover, it has established effective partnerships with leading publishing houses around the world, strengthening the international presence of Arab culture and enriching the Arabic library with high-quality translated content.

The ‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme aligns with the UAE’s vision to support cultural and creative industries as a fundamental pillar of the knowledge economy.

The initiative strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global centre for translation and publishing, reinforces the UAE’s commitment to protecting intellectual property rights, deepens cooperation between Arab and international publishers, and supports the production of innovative cultural content that keeps pace with the demands of global digital transformation. It produces high-quality cultural products that contribute to building a sustainable creative ecosystem.

The 2025 edition of the programme received 1,633 applications from 113 publishing houses across 29 countries during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025, with 69 grants approved.