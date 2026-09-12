ADIO, Bayer sign strategic agreement to advance life sciences, agri-food innovation

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Bayer signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Germany.

The MoU establishes a framework to explore collaboration across health, life sciences, food security, philanthropy, and innovation ecosystems.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, on behalf of ADIO, and Matthias Berninger, Executive Vice President, Head of Public Affairs, Sustainability and Safety, on behalf of Bayer.

The signing was witnessed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The agreement provides a basis for both organisations to identify and explore opportunities that leverage Bayer's global scientific capabilities and Abu Dhabi's growing innovation ecosystem.

Areas of collaboration include agriculture and food security, including potential field trials to understand crop performance in desert and arid conditions; healthcare innovation and access to advanced therapies; health and food security philanthropy, including healthcare access; and engagement with Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem, including research institutions, accelerators and technology programmes.

The collaboration supports the development of ADIO's Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) and AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) clusters, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for healthcare innovation and advanced life sciences while advancing the UAE's food security ambitions.

Through the agreement, ADIO and Bayer aim to strengthen knowledge exchange and build connections across relevant stakeholders to support the development of future initiatives that contribute to more resilient and sustainable health and food systems.