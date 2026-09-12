UAE Chess Federation announces squad for 'Samarkand Chess Olympiad'

DUBAI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Chess Federation has announced the list of national team members participating in the 46th Chess Olympiad, to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 27.

In a statement, the federation confirmed that the men’s national team consists of the players Imran Al Hosani, Ammar Al Sidrani, Mohammed Saeed, Abdulrahman Al Taher, and Ahmed Farid, along with team administrator Saud Al Marzouqi.

The women’s national team includes Rawda Al Serkal, Wafia Darwish Al Maamari, Ahlam Rashid, Maryam Issa, Moza Nasser Al Shamsi, and team administrator Abeer Ali.

The UAE’s officiating delegation at the Olympiad will be represented by Saeed Ahmed Al Khoori, Mehdi Abdulrahim, Ahmed Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Salman Al Taher, and Moza Darwish Al Maamari.

The federation also revealed that Dr. Ismail Ibrahim Al Khoori, President of the Federation, met with the members of the delegation before their departure tomorrow.

The delegation will be headed by Abdullah Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General, in the presence of Abdul Karim Al Marzouqi, the Federation’s Technical Advisor, to review the national team’s readiness.

Al Khoori said that participation in the Chess Olympiad represents an important milestone in the journey of UAE chess, given the event’s great significance as the largest global gathering for the sport. He noted that representing the country at this international event is a major responsibility that requires focus, discipline, and high morale.

He added that the Federation has been keen to provide the best possible conditions for the national team through appropriate preparation, technical and administrative support, and by creating an environment that helps the players focus and prepare for the competitions.