On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation at 18th BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has led the UAE delegation participating in the 18th BRICS Summit, which was inaugurated in New Delhi, India, by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the leaders and heads of government of BRICS member states, heads of delegations from invited countries, and representatives of regional and international organisations attending the summit.

The Prime Minister of India expressed his appreciation to the Federative Republic of Brazil for its previous BRICS presidency and for its efforts to ensure the success of its work, while emphasising the importance of further strengthening multilateral cooperation and economic ties among Global South nations to build a more resilient economic system capable of responding effectively to shared challenges.

The UAE’s participation in the summit reflects its firm commitment to supporting joint efforts to shape the future of global governance by promoting the participation of developing and emerging countries in strengthening economic partnerships, supporting trade and investment flows, and continuing to expand avenues for cooperation within BRICS, while advancing an inclusive development model and strengthening the resilience of the global economy to serve shared interests and promote stability and sustainable growth.

The summit featured a high-level session under the theme Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism, attended by leaders of BRICS member states and heads of participating delegations. The session explored ways to advance global governance and strengthen the effectiveness of multilateralism, while enhancing the role of Global South nations and supporting cooperation across economic, trade and technology sectors.

Discussions also addressed the need to build economies that are more resilient, sustainable and better equipped to respond to global challenges and rapidly evolving developments.

The session also highlighted the importance of pooling efforts and developing practical partnerships among BRICS countries to support economic growth, facilitate trade and encourage investment, accelerate innovation and technological transformation, safeguard energy and food security, and strengthen sustainability and resilience in responding to shared crises and challenges.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi BRICS Leaders’ Declaration, which outlined priorities for strengthening economic integration and expanding partnerships among member states, supporting intra-BRICS trade and investment in priority sectors, and promoting innovation and the transformation of the energy sector.

The declaration also called for expanded cooperation in artificial intelligence and financial technology with the aim of strengthening the interconnectedness of emerging markets, supporting the role of the Global South in advancing a balanced model of global governance and reinforcing the resilience of the international economy through more effective and sustainable partnerships.

At the conclusion of the summit, leaders of BRICS member countries and heads of participating delegations gathered for a group photograph in front of the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre before taking part in a joint tree-planting ceremony on the lawns outside the centre.

The symbolic gesture reflected the depth of relations and partnerships among BRICS countries and their shared aspiration to build lasting cooperation based on common interests and strengthen collective efforts towards a more prosperous and advanced future.

The UAE is participating in the summit for the third time as a member of BRICS, which was established in 2009 to promote political and economic cooperation among emerging economies. The UAE joined BRICS during the 15th BRICS Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023, as part of its efforts to support multilateral cooperation, strengthen economic cooperation among Global South nations, and further enhance the participation of developing and emerging economies in the global economic ecosystem to contribute to the prosperity of communities and support their sustainable development.

The UAE delegation includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India; and Hamad Salem Rashed Balhbala, Director-General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.