Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Prime Minister of Ethiopia on sidelines of BRICS Summit in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Dr Abiy Ahmed, extending best wishes for his health and wellbeing, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of Ethiopia and its people.

In turn, Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed asked H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations, with a focus on capitalising on opportunities to expand cooperation across a range of areas, and exploring prospects for developing high-impact partnerships that advance progress, prosperity and sustainable development in both countries and serve their shared interests.