Dubai Culture showcases Dubai’s preparations to host ISEA2026 at Ars Electronica in Linz, Austria

DUBAI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) participated in the ‘Birds of a Feather’ session at the Ars Electronica Festival in Linz, Austria, joining international artists, experts and practitioners to explore ISEA International’s work at the intersection of art, science and technology.

The session provided a platform for the Authority to introduce ISEA2026 Dubai to the international community and share insights into its upcoming edition and hybrid format.

Dubai Culture’s participation formed part of its official delegation visit to Austria, supporting efforts to strengthen international connections, exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for collaboration in digital and emerging arts.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, attended the ‘Birds of a Feather’ session, featuring Erandy Vergara, Chair of ISEA International, and Everardo Reyes, Secretary of ISEA International.

She was accompanied by Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Acting Director of the Visual Arts Department; and Sara Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department.

During the session, Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA2026, presented Dubai’s preparations to host the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai).

Taking place from 6 to 15 November under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity’, ISEA2026 Dubai will feature a hybrid format, combining a city-wide artistic programme with online academic participation and access.

The symposium will bring together artists, curators, experts and digital arts practitioners from around the world to share knowledge, explore new approaches to creative practice and build professional connections.

Al Blooshi outlined the symposium’s academic and artistic programmes and the activities planned across venues throughout Dubai. She highlighted the strong response to its call for participation, which attracted over 1,000 submissions, with 90+ artworks and 140+ academic submissions selected. The confirmed programme will feature more than 140 academic papers, over 40 artist talks and practitioner sessions, more than 10 panel discussions, and over 10 workshops.

Bringing together artistic practice and academic research, ISEA connects artists, designers, academics, technologists, and curators to explore the relationship between art, science and technology and the future of digital art. Its objectives align with Dubai Culture’s Digital Arts Roadmap, which supports creative talent and advances digital infrastructure, education and training within the sector.

Dubai Culture’s participation in the Ars Electronica Festival reflects its commitment to building international relationships that support the growth of Dubai’s digital and emerging arts ecosystem. These efforts reinforce the emirate’s position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, and rooted in Emirati heritage.