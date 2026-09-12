UAE strongly condemns targeting of oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia using drones from Iraq

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks targeting the East-West oil pipeline in the cities of Riyadh and Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, using several drones launched from Iraqi territories, which resulted in a number of injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.