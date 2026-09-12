Dubai Police identify 100 future opportunities to strengthen security, quality of life

DUBAI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Police Future Foresight Centre has developed the third edition of its Future Opportunities Report, analysing 100 emerging opportunities across technological, social, economic, environmental, regulatory and security fields.

Rather than simply identifying emerging trends, the report examines how these opportunities can be captured and applied, helping Dubai Police develop future alternatives and turn emerging possibilities into practical initiatives and projects, including projects under the Horizon X initiative.

The report represents a shift from monitoring change to anticipating its impact, and from identifying opportunities to putting them into practice.

Its aim is to help develop future visions and plans that strengthen readiness while contributing to security and quality of life.

Brigadier Dr Expert Hamdan Ahmad Al Ghassiya, Director of the Future Foresight Centre, said the report reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to embedding a culture of foresight and future design.

He explained that monitoring emerging technological trends and analysing their potential impact on police operations allows Dubai Police to develop proactive plans and strengthen institutional leadership and future readiness.

“Shaping the future begins with identifying opportunities, anticipating where they may lead and transforming them into a tangible impact on community security and quality of life,” he said.

Colonel Omar Khalifa Al Obaida Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Future Foresight Centre, said the report supports the key pillars of the Dubai Future Readiness Index, including institutional agility, change management, future foresight and design, the use of data and technology, future talent and innovation for the future.

He explained that these areas provide an integrated framework for moving from monitoring transformations to anticipating them, turning change into opportunity and progressing from forecasting the future to actively designing and shaping it.

This approach, he said, supports Dubai Police’s leadership and its continued readiness for a rapidly changing future.

Fatima Rashid Al Alili, Director of the Future Scenarios Department, said future foresight begins with an organisation’s ability to proactively understand changes taking place both inside and outside its operating environment and translate them into future opportunities.

She explained that Dubai Police use these opportunities to develop future projects that address emerging challenges and threats, strengthen the readiness of police operations for rapid global transformations and encourage proactive thinking in responding to change.

The approach also supports the adoption of proactive security solutions designed not simply to respond to what comes next, but to help shape it. “The future only becomes a fixed reality once it happens. Until then, it remains a broad space of possibilities,” she said.