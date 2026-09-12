Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets President of Kazakhstan on sidelines of BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its people.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan conveyed his greetings to the UAE President and extended his wishes for the UAE’s ongoing development and prosperity.

The meeting addressed the strong ties between the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan, expressing a shared commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership and expanding cooperation across a range of areas in support of mutual interests and the continued prosperity and wellbeing of both countries and their peoples.