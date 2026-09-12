UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of fire at two schools

ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a fire at two schools in the city of Bukavu, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.