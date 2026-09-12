Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Russian President on sidelines of BRICS Summit in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to discuss the strong strategic relations between the UAE and Russia, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Vladimir Putin, extending best wishes for his health and wellbeing, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of Russia and its people.

In turn, President Vladimir Putin conveyed his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success of the UAE and the wellbeing of its people.

The meeting discussed UAE-Russia relations and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in support of shared interests, and in line with the aspirations of both countries and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and underscored the importance of continued coordination on the outcomes of the BRICS Summit, with a view to translating its recommendations into practical initiatives for the benefit of all.