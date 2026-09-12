Ajman Municipality wins four 2026 Stevie Awards

AJMAN, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has won four accolades at the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards for achievements in government innovation, sustainability, the circular economy and smart-city development.

The Department won awards for Innovative Management in Government – Organisations with 100 or More Employees, Most Innovative Circular Economy Practices, and Most Innovative Urban Sustainability and Smart City Transformation.

Dr. Eng. Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, received the awards on behalf of the Department. He said the achievement reflected an institutional approach based on data, knowledge and innovation, with a focus on measurable outcomes.

He added the department would further integrate scientific research into policymaking, advance circular-economy practices and smart environmental systems, and expand the use of data and artificial intelligence in decision-making.

It has also developed more than 30 strategic environmental and public-health projects, contributing to the 100 percent reuse of treated wastewater and the expansion of green areas by around 2.3 million square metres.

The department also won an award in the Innovation in Government Services category for its "Smart Maps in Investment" project, which uses digital technologies and geospatial data to facilitate access to investment opportunities and enhance government services.