Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes visit to India

NEW DELHI, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded his visit to the Republic of India after attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by India to His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Republic of India and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India; and Hamad Salem Rashed Balhbala, Director General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.