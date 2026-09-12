Austrian National Bank cuts economic growth forecast for current year

VIENNA, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Austrian National Bank has revised its real GDP growth forecast, expecting Austria's economy to grow by 0.5% for the current year 2026, a slight decrease compared to its previous forecast in June at 0.6%.

Data from Statistics Austria for the second quarter showed a 0.1% decrease in GDP compared to the previous quarter.

Economic experts at the National Bank pointed to the impact of the drought wave and lack of rainfall during the current year, which cost economic growth 0.1%, according to the experts' estimates.

Experts expected an increase in GDP growth of 1.3% in 2027, followed by an increase of 1.2% in 2028.

The bank updated its inflation forecast, expecting the inflation rate to reach 3.0% in the current year 2026, down from the previous rate of 3.2%.

In subsequent years, it also expects the inflation rate to drop to 2.3% in 2027 and to 2.2% in 2028.