SBA explores new media technologies at IBC 2026

SHARJAH, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is exploring the latest media and technology solutions at IBC 2026, the International Broadcasting Convention, held in Amsterdam from 11th to 14th September.

The Authority’s participation comes as the media industry undergoes rapid transformation, with innovation extending beyond production and broadcasting tools to include content creation, management, distribution and audience engagement.

This year’s event brings together around 1,300 exhibitors and 45,000 participants from more than 170 countries, making it one of the world’s leading platforms for media, entertainment and technology.

During its visit, the delegation toured the stands of major international companies and specialised platforms, reviewing the latest solutions across broadcasting, television production, imaging and sound, as well as digital infrastructure, cloud-based workflows, virtual production and content distribution technologies.

Professional meetings with company representatives and experts also focused on rapidly developing technologies across the sector, particularly artificial intelligence applications for media operations, automation, and advanced digital broadcasting and production solutions.

The delegation also examined tools designed to enhance production efficiency, improve content quality and accelerate delivery to audiences.

Artificial intelligence is playing a prominent role at this year’s IBC, as industry discussions increasingly shift from its theoretical capabilities to practical applications in newsrooms, production, archiving, content management and personalisation.

In this context, the Authority’s delegation explored opportunities to leverage the latest technological developments in line with its operational needs and future directions. It also reviewed international experiences and practices that could help develop production and broadcasting environments and enhance readiness for the rapid changes reshaping the sector.

The delegation comprised Sheikh Omar bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Radio Technical Operations; Rashid Matar Rashid Al Tunaiji, Head of Broadcasting Technology; Amal Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, Head of Central Equipment and Studios; Humaid Mohammed Al Ansari Al Maeeni, Broadcast Television Technology Engineer; Khansa Hassan Al Ameri, Head of Digital Services; and Majid Sultan Majid Al Qasimi, Video Editor.