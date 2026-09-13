SBA expands reach of Arabic books in Russia with new partnership

SHARJAH, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Autonomous Non-profit Organisation “Directorate of International Book Exhibitions and Fairs” to expand cooperation in organising book fairs and literary events, strengthen translation and publishing rights exchange between Arabic and Russian, and support the participation of publishers and cultural institutions in events held in both countries.

The MoU was signed during SBA's participation in the Moscow International Book Fair. Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of Fairs and Festivals at SBA, signed on behalf of Sharjah Book Authority, while Elena Grebeneva, General-Director of the “Directorate of International Book Exhibitions and Fairs”, signed on behalf of the Russian side.

The agreement aims to establish a sustainable framework for cooperation between the two institutions, moving engagement beyond event-based participation into a long-term institutional relationship. It will enable the development of joint initiatives, expand professional networks among book industry professionals on both sides, and create new pathways for content and its creators to reach wider audiences across the Arab and Russian worlds.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said, "Books transcend the boundaries of language and geography, giving people the opportunity to see the world through one another's experiences. Arab and Russian cultures share rich literary and intellectual legacies, with much that deserves to be read, rediscovered and introduced to new generations of readers. This MoU opens the space for deeper dialogue between the two cultures and builds on years of cultural cooperation between the two sides, including reciprocal participation in cultural events and projects. In 2019, Sharjah became the first Arab Guest of Honour in the history of the Moscow International Book Fair.

He added, "This reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has established books and knowledge as bridges between peoples. Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, we work through our international partnerships to strengthen Sharjah's presence on the global cultural landscape and ensure these partnerships deliver real and lasting outcomes for publishers, authors and readers on both sides."

Al Mujaini said, the MoU places cooperation between the two sides on a practical and sustainable path.

"We view book fairs as starting points for professional relationships that continue well beyond the days of the event. This MoU allows us to build on direct engagement between institutions and publishing professionals and turn it into programmes, projects and opportunities for cooperation throughout the year, bringing together publishers, translators, authors and rights holders from both sides," she stated.

"What gives this partnership its real value is the opportunity to expand the presence of Emirati and Russian institutions and publishers at the fairs and events organised by both parties, creating sustained opportunities for cooperation in publishing, translation and rights exchange."

Grebeneva said, "Sharjah is an important cultural partner for Russia, and its presence at the Moscow International Book Fair over the years has helped bring Arab literature and culture to wider Russian audiences. Through this MoU, we look forward to developing joint events and initiatives that bring together institutions, publishers and book industry professionals from both sides, while giving audiences in Russia and the Arab world greater opportunities to discover each other's literary and cultural output."

The MoU provides for cooperation in organising book fairs and literary events and strengthening both sides’ participation in each other’s events, including expanding the involvement of Russian institutions and publishing houses in the Sharjah International Book Fair while increasing the presence of SBA and Emirati and Arab publishers at Russian book fairs and festivals. It also encourages direct translation projects between Arabic and Russian and the exchange of publishing rights, creating channels of communication between publishers, authors, translators and rights holders from both sides.

As the first Guest of Honour in the history of the Moscow International Book Fair, Sharjah presented an extensive cultural programme and introduced 59 works by prominent Emirati and Arab authors translated into Russian.