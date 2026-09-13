DEWA invites Arab Media Summit participants to learn about sustainability, innovation efforts

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited media professionals and participants attending the Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2026 to learn about its pioneering initiatives and projects in sustainability, clean energy, innovation and digital transformation, as well as its role in leveraging corporate communications and artificial intelligence (AI) to raise community awareness and support sustainable development.

DEWA is participating in the summit as its Strategic Sustainability Partner. Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the summit will take place from 15th to 17th September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Our participation in the Arab Media Summit as its Strategic Sustainability Partner reflects our belief in the pivotal role of the media in supporting sustainable development and raising public awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and natural resources, increasing the share of clean energy and contributing to climate action. The summit provides an important platform to showcase DEWA’s efforts in leveraging AI and advanced digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience, in addition to highlighting our projects and initiatives that support the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainability and innovation. Furthermore, the summit contributes to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with media organisations and content creators to communicate sustainability issues in a compelling way that resonates with the community,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

On the second day of the summit, Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Government Communication in the Era of Sustainability’, alongside Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. The session will discuss the role of corporate and strategic communications in building trust, supporting decision-making and embedding sustainability within organisational culture.

DEWA’s participation in the summit is part of its strategic partnership with the Dubai Press Club, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the media’s role in disseminating knowledge and raising community awareness of sustainability, clean energy, innovation and future-focused development.