SEWA completes 90% of AED13m Rawdat Al Qarat water network project

SHARJAH, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed approximately 90% of a water distribution network project in Rawdat Al Qarat, spanning more than 34 kilometres and costing nearly AED13 million.

The project, which began in March 2026, is expected to be completed by November 2026.

Engineer Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of SEWA’s Water Department, said the project aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide advanced, sustainable infrastructure that meets the requirements of comprehensive development and delivers high-quality services to citizens and residents across the emirate.

He explained that the project aims to expand water supplies to new areas and meet growing demand driven by Sharjah’s urban and economic development, ensuring the continuity of water services in line with the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

Al Sarkal added that the project involves establishing a water distribution network using modern, environmentally friendly materials and in line with the highest standards of sustainability and quality.

The network is designed to help maintain water quality and reduce water losses. Implementation is progressing according to the approved schedule, with all technical specifications and required procedures being adhered to to ensure on-time completion.

SEWA continues to implement water network projects in new areas and to upgrade and develop existing networks across Sharjah, as part of its commitment to adopting smart and sustainable solutions that strengthen water security and support the emirate’s sustainable development.