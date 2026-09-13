Dubai Chambers unveils agenda for Dubai Business Forum – China, focusing on digital economy

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has unveiled the agenda for the upcoming edition of the Dubai Business Forum – China, which will take place in Shenzhen on 14 October under the theme ‘Momentum at Scale: Accelerating Shared Success.’

The programme features a series of discussions with prominent officials, experts, and specialist speakers, alongside carefully curated networking sessions.

The event will explore key areas of cooperation between Dubai and China and highlight promising opportunities across trade, investment, technology, and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The forum aims to accelerate the growth of economic ties between Dubai and China by creating new avenues for trade, investment, and cross-border collaboration. It will connect Chinese companies, investors, and business leaders with Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem, while highlighting the emirate’s competitive advantages as a strategic base for expansion into regional and international markets.

Through curated sector tracks, business meetings between companies and investors, bilateral trade, and investment opportunities, the forum will help participants build promising partnerships for long-term cooperation.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “The partnership between China and Dubai is evolving rapidly, moving beyond well-established trade ties towards a broader platform for investment, innovation, and shared value creation. The Dubai Business Forum – China provides a unique opportunity to build on the momentum of our commercial ties and develop new partnerships across the sectors shaping the future of the global economy.”

He added, “Dubai offers an integrated business ecosystem and supportive environment that enable Chinese companies to expand across regional and international markets, while tapping into promising opportunities in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, logistics, smart mobility, and digital platforms. By bringing the business communities of Dubai and China closer together, the forum will unlock new opportunities and contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

The distinguished lineup of confirmed speakers includes Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the UAE to the People’s Republic of China; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The list of participants also includes Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo; Benjamin Lai, Managing Director - China, DP World China; Nan Yang, Vice President and Head of IDG Overseas Business at Baidu Inc.; Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Rachel Xie, General Manager, Tencent Cloud MENA; Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group; Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures; Yiming (Wilson) Zhang, Managing Director and Chair of the Global Equities Management Committee at CICC; and Yiqing Wan, CEO of China Merchants Capital.

The forum will also feature Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia Region; Rita Huang, Founder and CEO of iMile Delivery; Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility; Carson Zhang, UAE Country Manager at BYD; Xiang Li, CEO of Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (MESAA) at YTO International; Jason Hua, Chief Strategy Officer at Yalla Group; Khalifa AlQama, Chief of Research, Development, and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation; and Michael Du, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President at ARIDGE (formerly XPENG AEROHT).

The forum will feature a series of discussions examining the evolution of cooperation between China and Dubai, from a relationship centred on trade to a broader partnership driven by investment, innovation, sector development, and regional expansion. The sessions will also explore key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, including future-focused sectors, attracting new investment, and business growth, as well as the role of incubators, capital platforms, and talent attraction in supporting international expansion.

The forum will highlight the impact of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on economic growth, productivity, and competitiveness.

Discussions will examine the large-scale deployment of AI and autonomous mobility solutions, the infrastructure needed to support the AI economy, and the shift from experimentation and exploration to tangible and measurable business value.

Other themes will include smart capital and investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, fintech, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure, as well as the expansion of Chinese electric vehicle companies and mobility solutions across regional markets. Discussions will also explore the development of resilient trade corridors supported by advanced logistics ecosystems and digital systems, together with the role of transparent regulation, policy, capital, and real-world testing in transforming innovations from prototypes into solutions with global impact.

The event marks the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second to be held in China. The previous edition, which took place in Beijing in August 2024, attracted more than 800 business leaders. Building on the success of editions hosted in London, Hamburg, and New York, the Dubai Business Forum continues to advance Dubai Chambers’ role in strengthening cross-border economic cooperation and opening new investment horizons between Dubai and leading global markets.

Through the Dubai Business Forum, Dubai Chambers aims to stimulate foreign direct investment flows into Dubai, strengthen strategic economic partnerships, advance cross-border trade, develop new investment opportunities locally and internationally, and explore new prospects for business, trade, and investment between Dubai and key markets around the world.