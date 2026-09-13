Brand Dubai adds creative touch to Arab Media Summit

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is bringing a range of creative initiatives and experiences to the Arab Media Summit 2026, celebrating Emirati talent and local businesses.

The programme forms part of the summit’s largest edition to date, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 15 to 17 September.

The programme showcases local food and beverage businesses, Emirati artists and musicians, interactive experiences and gifts inspired by the UAE’s national identity.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the Arab Media Summit provides an opportunity to bring Dubai’s diverse creative scene to a wider audience, while giving Emirati talent and local businesses a platform to showcase their work and products to media leaders, decision makers, influencers and content creators from across the region and around the world.

She added that Dubai’s major events offer local talent and entrepreneurs valuable opportunities to tell their stories, share their ideas and reach new audiences. Brand Dubai seeks to build on these opportunities by giving greater visibility to their work and showcasing the distinctive experiences and ideas shaping the city’s creative scene.

Brand Dubai also presents an immersive visual experience at the heart of the summit, featuring digital works by internationally acclaimed artist El Seed and Emirati artist and sculptor Mattar Bin Lahej on a large cylindrical screen.

Brand Dubai is also bringing 11 food and beverage businesses from its “Proudly from Dubai” network to the summit, offering guests their signature products and experiences.

The participating cafés are Fynd, RX Cafe, Around the Block, Fiks and Orto Cafe, while the restaurants are Spaces, Late Lounge, Solenn, Estakanah Chai, Somewhere and People.

Together, they offer a diverse selection of dishes, desserts, coffee and beverages, reflecting the variety of Dubai’s local food and beverage scene.

As a special welcome for guests and speakers at the Arab Media Summit, Brand Dubai is presenting a gift inspired by the Ghaf, the UAE’s national tree and a symbol of generosity, resilience and a deep connection to the land.

The collection features creations from two homegrown businesses within Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, which celebrates and supports Dubai-based talent and entrepreneurs. From Relam Project, the selection includes Ghaf Honey, pure honey harvested from the Ghaf tree and known for its distinctive flavour, and Dubai Ghafa Coffee, a unique blend with notes of Ghaf honey, rose water, raspberry and black tea.

Completing the collection is a Ghaf chocolate bar by Ganache, bringing a contemporary local touch to this celebration of one of the UAE’s most cherished symbols.

The Brand Dubai Store celebrates Emirati art by showcasing works by more than 10 Emirati artists, with gifts and souvenirs inspired by more than 30 artworks.

The collection features works by Reem Almarri, Wdeema Bin Touq, Arwa Al Shamsi, Maryam Alshamsi, Moza Alfalasi, Mariam Alobeidli, Aisha Almadhaani, Alia Alhammadi, Hamda Alshamsi, Rafia Al Nassar, Salama Al Nuaimi and Mohammed Fikri.

A selection of Ghaf inspired products is also available for purchase, including ‘Ghaf Honey’ and ‘Ghaf Chocolate’, alongside ‘Ghafat Dubai Coffee’, prepared by a specialist barista. Together, these offerings highlight local creativity and talent as part of the summit’s programme.

Brand Dubai also brings “Dubai Melody” to the summit, featuring live performances that blend local identity with contemporary sounds.

The programme features the Emirati women’s musical group Awtar and qanun player Maryam Ali Al Shaloubi.

Brand Dubai, in collaboration with Self-Space Studio, is offering summit guests an interactive AI powered photography experience titled ‘Be the Star… Take the Cover’. Guests can create their own personalised Arab Media Summit magazine cover featuring their photo, adding a fun and innovative digital experience to their participation in the event.