MENAFATF discusses Jordan’s preparations for mutual evaluation

AMMAN, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), headed by Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, MENAFATF President, visited the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan today to strengthen cooperation between MENAFATF and the Kingdom, support its preparations for mutual evaluation under the third round, and enhance its readiness in accordance with the international standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The delegation included Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, MENAFATF Vice-President, Suliman bin Rashid Al Jabrin, MENAFATF Executive Secretary, and a number of MENAFATF officials.

The delegation held a high-level meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman, chaired by Eng. Muhannad Shehadeh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, with the participation of senior officials and representatives of the national authorities responsible for the anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) system, to discuss preparations for the mutual evaluation and national priorities for the next phase.

The meeting emphasised the importance of high-level political commitment and coordination among national authorities in supporting preparations for the mutual evaluation and strengthening the effectiveness of the national system. The Jordanian government reaffirmed its firm commitment to implementing the international standards issued by FATF and underscored the strategic importance of the mutual evaluation process, which will continue until May 2029, when the final report is scheduled to be discussed and adopted.

The Jordanian authorities presented the key legislative, regulatory and institutional reforms implemented by the Kingdom over the past period, including strengthening risk-based supervision, enhancing the transparency of beneficial ownership information, and improving coordination and information-sharing mechanisms among the relevant authorities. The meeting also addressed progress in compliance with international standards, as reflected in the Kingdom’s fifth enhanced follow-up report in 2025.

The MENAFATF delegation commended the close cooperation between MENAFATF and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as the Jordanian authorities’ commitment to strengthening their readiness for all stages of the evaluation and continuing to develop the legislative and regulatory framework in line with international standards and practices.

The visit also included meetings with both the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate. Discussions addressed the role of the legislature in supporting the AML/CFT/CPF system and strengthening the alignment of legislation with international standards, contributing to the Kingdom’s preparations for the mutual evaluation.

Commenting on the visit, Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), said, “We appreciate the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s continued efforts to develop its national system and the progress it has made in implementing reforms and strengthening the capabilities of the relevant authorities. Jordan’s experience provides an important example of translating political commitment into tangible results, demonstrated by the completion of its action plan and removal from the FATF grey list in October 2023, followed by continued reforms and further improvements in compliance with international standards. This provides an important foundation for preparing for the upcoming evaluation.”

He also commended the Kingdom’s contributions to MENAFATF’s work, recognising the role it played during its presidency in 2025, represented by Samia Abu Sharif, in advancing MENAFATF’s priorities and strengthening cooperation among member countries.

He affirmed that supporting member countries and strengthening their readiness are priorities for the MENAFATF presidency, and that high-level visits and meetings provide a direct understanding of national priorities and the needs of the relevant authorities, while helping to strengthen coordination and identify areas for technical support, training and the exchange of expertise.

He added, “MENAFATF will continue working with Jordan to support its preparations for the mutual evaluation, in line with its role as a regional platform for cooperation, the exchange of expertise and support for member countries in developing their national systems. We look forward to building on the Kingdom’s progress and continuing our joint efforts to enhance the effectiveness of measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, and to achieve sustainable results that protect the integrity of financial systems across the region.”

For his part, Eng. Muhannad Shehadeh affirmed during the meeting that the Kingdom’s political commitment provides an essential foundation for directing national efforts and securing the resources required for a successful evaluation process. He noted that institutional coordination and complementary roles among the relevant authorities ensure tangible and sustainable results.

He explained that the reforms undertaken by Jordan are grounded in the Jordanian Constitution and reflect a national duty to protect the economy, strengthen confidence in institutions and safeguard social stability. He noted that the Kingdom continues to develop its legislation in line with international standards and looks forward to continuing its partnership with FATF and MENAFATF to strengthen its regional and international standing.

He reaffirmed that the Kingdom is pursuing a unified, forward-looking approach that connects political will with institutional efforts, ensuring that it remains a stronghold of the rule of law and transparency and a supporter of regional and international efforts in this field.

For his part, Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Chairman of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Committee and Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, delivered a detailed presentation during the meeting on national efforts to develop the system. He affirmed that this work is being carried out through a systematic national plan driven by firm political and institutional commitment.

Dr. Al-Sharkas noted that the National Committee has worked to update legislative, supervisory and procedural frameworks in line with international best practices. It has also adopted a plan for legislative amendments and the implementation of the national risk assessment project, with broad participation from government entities and the private sector. This has enabled a precise understanding of national risks and the establishment of clear priorities for addressing them.

The visit forms part of the MENAFATF presidency’s priorities to support member countries preparing for mutual evaluations, strengthen political commitment and national coordination, and promote the exchange of expertise and practices that contribute to more effective AML/CFT/CPF systems across the region.