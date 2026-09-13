Law is fundamental pillar of stability of societies, progress of nations: Justice Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, affirmed that the law is the fundamental pillar of the stability of societies and the progress of nations, as it provides the framework governing relationships, guarantees confidence in institutions, and fosters an environment that enables people and the economy to grow and prosper.

In a statement marking World Law Day, observed annually on September 13, Abdullah Al Nuaimi said that the United Arab Emirates has recognised that building a modern, people-centered state requires an advanced legislative and judicial system that keeps pace with the country’s development journey and anticipates the prospects of the future.

He added that, based on this approach, the wise leadership has continued to elevate the judicial environment toward excellence, upholding the rule of law, safeguarding rights, and strengthening the country’s competitiveness and stability.

He said that in an era of accelerating digital and economic transformations, the need to develop legislation and the tools for administering justice has become increasingly evident in order to keep pace with emerging changes—from artificial intelligence technologies and the digital economy to new forms of crime—while remaining firmly committed to the fundamental principles of justice and its inherent safeguards.

World Law Day is observed annually on September 13 to promote legal culture and raise awareness about the importance of the rule of law.