Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concludes participation at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concluded its first participation in Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026, which was held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event offered an engaging and interactive knowledge experience that brought together reading, visual arts, and graphic storytelling.

The Library participated as the official sponsor of the Readers’ Corner. This participation supports its vision of making knowledge accessible to all segments of society, expanding its presence across platforms and events that attract younger generations, and engaging with youth through their interests and the content formats that resonate most closely with them.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “Our first participation in Middle East Film & Comic Con reflects our vision of bringing knowledge to audiences in spaces that reflect their interests, while building new bridges with youth as partners in shaping the cultural and creative landscape and the future of knowledge.”

AlMazrooei added: “Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s translation of the graphic novel ‘Global’ into Arabic reflects its commitment to enriching Arabic content in comics, a field where Arabic works remain relatively limited. The initiative aims to bring this literary form closer to young readers in their own language and broaden its reach among Arab audiences.”

He noted: “The Young Adults Library reflects this approach, with more than 20,000 books across a wide range of fields and subjects, including novels, fiction, science fiction, arts, graphic novels, comics, and manga, alongside digital resources, services, and cultural and creative programmes designed for youth.”

Throughout the exhibition, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s pavilion attracted strong engagement from visitors, who learned about the Young Adults Library, its collections and services, as well as membership benefits.

Furthermore, Italian artist Giovanni Rigano, illustrator of Global, led an interactive workshop where participants explored first-hand some of the stages and tools involved in creating comics.

Rigano said: “We went through the process of building an illustrated page step by step, starting with studying the characters and backgrounds, organising the visual and narrative elements, and integrating them to present a complete and coherent story to the reader.”

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s participation in Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026 builds on its mission to expand access to knowledge and engage with all segments of society, particularly youth, through cultural platforms and experiences that reflect their interests.