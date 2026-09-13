RTA issues 119,000 driving licences in H1 2026

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued a total of 119,188 driving licences during the first half of 2026, including 96,400 new licences and 22,788 licences issued in exchange for driving licences from countries recognised for exchange with a UAE driving licence.

Demand for licensing services in the emirate continues to grow alongside Dubai’s population growth, accelerating economic activity and global standing as a preferred destination for living, working and investing.

In parallel, RTA continues to develop an integrated driver training system based on the latest training and assessment methods. The system incorporates smart technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance road safety and foster a culture of safe driving across all segments of society.

RTA places strategic importance on training and qualifying learner drivers in support of Dubai’s objectives to enhance road safety and improve quality of life. Through an advanced training and awareness system, RTA prepares drivers with the competence and awareness needed to handle a range of traffic conditions in line with the highest standards of safety and responsibility.

Built around several key areas, the system focuses on developing training curricula, adopting modern technologies, strengthening traffic awareness and continuously enhancing the competence and qualifications of driving instructors.

RTA regularly updates the theoretical and practical training programmes approved at driving institutes to keep pace with the latest international practices and road safety standards.

The programmes place particular emphasis on defensive and preventive driving, equipping drivers to anticipate potential road hazards and respond effectively to sudden changes on the road. This contributes to reducing accidents and enhancing the safety of all road users.

RTA continues to deploy advanced technologies throughout the learner driver journey. Learner drivers train on advanced simulators that recreate a range of realistic scenarios, including rainy and foggy conditions and emergency situations, building their readiness and confidence for real-world driving.

RTA also applies a smart testing system at testing yards, using artificial intelligence technologies, cameras and smart sensors to assess learner performance accurately, objectively and transparently against standardised criteria.

Road safety awareness is a core component of the driver licensing journey. Mandatory theory programmes cover Dubai’s traffic laws and regulations, the importance of observing speed limits and safe following distances, respect for pedestrian rights and the risks of driver distraction, particularly mobile phone use.

Learner drivers also receive intensive training in traffic discipline, correct lane use and understanding traffic signals and road signs, strengthening their ability to drive confidently and responsibly across the emirate’s advanced road network.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of driver training, RTA applies an advanced oversight system for accredited driving instructors. Instructors undergo qualification programmes and periodic assessments to ensure their competence and ability to convey road safety principles through modern and effective training methods.

This reflects RTA’s belief that instructor quality is a fundamental factor in preparing a new generation of qualified drivers committed to traffic laws and regulations.

RTA recognises outstanding driving instructors and driver training establishments that achieve the highest levels of performance and pass rates in the knowledge, Smart Yard and road tests, as well as outstanding performance in customer satisfaction.

The recognition takes place in the presence of RTA’s partners from Dubai Police General Headquarters and driving institutes, with the aim of fostering a culture of excellence and encouraging healthy competition among service providers. This boosts the quality of training and achieve the best outcomes for customers.

RTA provides a seamless and integrated journey for obtaining a driving licence, beginning with opening a traffic file and completing an eye test. Learner drivers then progress through theory lessons and the knowledge test, followed by practical training covering essential driving skills, defensive driving and emergency manoeuvres.

They also undergo a series of internal assessments and parking tests before progressing to RTA’s final road test, which completes the process of obtaining a driving licence issued in the Emirate of Dubai.

These efforts align with RTA’s strategy to enhance health, safety and traffic security, promote customer happiness and strengthen partnerships with the private sector. They also support Dubai’s vision for an integrated and sustainable transport system while reinforcing the emirate’s position among the world’s leading cities for quality of life and safe, smart mobility.