Dubai Police surpasses resource rationalisation target with 99.6% budget compliance

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police’s General Department of Finance achieved 99.6% compliance with the government approved budget, reflecting strong financial governance and the efficient management of resources.

The department also recorded a 13.9% resource rationalisation rate, exceeding its 12% target, while its cashless transformation rate reached 95.57%, surpassing the set target as Dubai Police continues to develop a more efficient, flexible and sustainable financial system.

The results were reviewed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, during his annual inspection of the General Department of Finance, where he was briefed on performance indicators, achievements and development projects, including plans to integrate artificial intelligence into financial procedures and operations.

Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the specialised strategy of the General Department of Finance and its alignment with Dubai Police’s strategic direction and Dubai Government requirements, alongside the department’s key results and achievements during 2025.

The department’s 99.6% compliance with the approved government budget, coupled with a resource rationalisation rate of 13.9%, reflects its efforts to optimise the use of resources and enhance spending efficiency.

Lieutenant General Al Marri was also briefed on progress under the cashless transformation agreement. The department achieved a 95.57% cashless transformation rate, exceeding its target and supporting Dubai Police’s drive towards more flexible, efficient and sustainable digital financial services.

The inspection also covered projects and initiatives aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into financial procedures and operations.

The department is working to harness smart solutions to develop working methods, accelerate procedures, support decision making and improve accuracy and operational efficiency.

Its efforts to promote innovation and protect intellectual output also resulted in the registration of six intellectual works during 2025, reflecting its commitment to encouraging employees to develop innovative financial solutions and practices.

Lieutenant General Al Marri emphasised the central role of the financial sector in supporting government operations and achieving strategic objectives.

He stressed the importance of continuing to develop financial performance in line with Dubai Government requirements and directions, while enhancing resource management to ensure sustainability and achieve the best possible value from expenditure.

He directed the department to continue developing its financial systems and expand the use of artificial intelligence and modern digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency and improve the accuracy of financial data and forecasting.

Lieutenant General Al Marri also called for a proactive approach to identifying and addressing challenges and transforming them into opportunities for development and continuous improvement.

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed the importance of integration, teamwork and cooperation between departments and sectors to achieve institutional objectives and support Dubai Police’s continued excellence and leadership.

At the conclusion of the inspection, he thanked employees of the General Department of Finance for their efforts and the results achieved, praising their role in supporting institutional performance.

He called on the department to continue building on its achievements and adopting innovative and smart solutions that enhance financial performance and strengthen its readiness for the future.