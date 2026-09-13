ADIBF promotes cultural engagement of Balkan with Arab World: North Macedonia’s Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the United Arab Emirates, expressed his pride in the selection of “Balkan Cultures” as the Guest of Honour at the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) in cooperation and partnership with the Republic of North Macedonia.

He affirmed that this prominent international event represents an important platform for strengthening cultural ties and fostering dialogue with the Arab world.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said that the Guest of Honour participation comes at a particularly significant time, coinciding with the celebration of the anniversary of independence in the Republic of North Macedonia. He praised the support provided by the UAE to the countries of the Balkan region, as well as the growing relations between the two sides across various fields, particularly in the cultural sphere.

He affirmed that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has become a global platform bringing together cultures, publishing houses, authors, and creatives from around the world. He noted that it provides an important opportunity to introduce Emirati and Arab audiences to his country’s cultural and civilizational heritage, as well as to the diversity that characterizes the Balkan region.

He explained that the Balkan Cultures and Republic of North Macedonia pavilion takes visitors on a journey to discover aspects of the region’s history, cultures, and traditions, while also highlighting the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the Balkans and the Arab world that have existed for centuries.

He noted that the pavilion features a collection of traditional garments representing different peoples of the Balkan region, in addition to a number of rare artifacts brought especially from the Archaeological Museum in his country for participation in the fair. It also includes examples of traditional musical instruments, some of which were selected for the similarities they share with well-known Arab musical instruments, reflecting the cultural and artistic affinities between the peoples of the Balkans and the Arab world.

He said that one of the most prominent components of the participation is a collection of Arabic manuscripts brought especially for the fair by the National Library of the Republic of North Macedonia. These include manuscripts and copies of Diwan al-Mutanabbi, Maqamat al-Hariri, and Qasida al-Burda. He stressed that these collections reflect the depth of Arab cultural presence in the history of the region.

He expressed his aspiration to further strengthen cooperation between cultural institutions in the Republic of North Macedonia and the UAE, particularly between libraries and institutions concerned with heritage, in a way that would expand opportunities for dialogue and cultural exchange between the two sides.

He affirmed that the Republic of North Macedonia’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is not limited to presenting an image of his country’s culture, but also represents an invitation to discover the cultural diversity of the Balkan region and to strengthen connections among peoples through books, knowledge, and culture.