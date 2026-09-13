UAE President welcomes King of Jordan upon arrival on fraternal visit

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) – His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein upon his arrival.

His Majesty the King of Jordan was also received by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several senior officials.

Accompanying His Majesty the King of Jordan during the visit is a delegation that includes His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II; Prime Minister Jafar Hassan; and a number of senior officials.