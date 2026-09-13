Oman's inflation stands at 3.4% in August 2026

MUSCAT,13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman reached 3.4% in August 2026, compared with the corresponding month of 2025, according to Consumer Price Index data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The average inflation rate for the period from January to August 2026 stood at 2.9%,Oman News Agency (ONA) reported, citing the NCSI figures.

The data showed price movements across most main groups. The transport group recorded the highest year-on-year increase at 8.5%, followed by the food and non-alcoholic beverages group at 7%, and then the miscellaneous personal goods and services group at 6.1%.

Prices also rose in the restaurants and hotels group by 3.6%, the furniture, household equipment, and routine household maintenance group by 3.1%, the education group by 2.2%, the health group by 1.7%, the culture and recreation group by 0.4%, and the clothing and footwear group by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, prices in the communications and tobacco groups remained stable, with no change compared with August of last year, while prices in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group declined by 0.6%.