SBA records 15 international participations in first half of 2026

SHARJAH, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) expanded the global reach of Sharjah's cultural project during the first half of this year through around 15 international participations and engagements spanning Arab capitals, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

These participations helped showcase an Emirati model based on openness to knowledge, building international partnerships and expanding the circulation of books, translations and Arabic content. They also highlighted Sharjah's position within the UAE's cultural landscape and its role in connecting publishers, libraries and creatives in the region with their counterparts across global markets.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that international participation represents a pathway for the UAE's continued cultural presence worldwide and embodies the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has placed knowledge at the heart of development.

He added that it also translates the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), to develop a sustainable knowledge industry and expand the presence of Arab culture in international markets.

Al Ameri said Sharjah participates in major global cultural events as a partner in developing the book industry, building on its experience as a hub bringing together publishers, authors, libraries and cultural institutions from around the world.

He added that SBA measures the impact of each participation by the opportunities it creates for book industry professionals, its contribution to translation and the exchange of content between cultures, and its ability to establish long-term cooperation with cultural and professional institutions worldwide.

SBA began its international engagements at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where it held meetings with Indian publishers and institutions to showcase Sharjah's book industry ecosystem, encourage Indian publishers to establish Sharjah as a regional hub for their operations and expand the exchange of content between Arab and Indian markets.

At the Cairo International Book Fair, SBA presented its initiatives to publishers, intellectuals and institutions. It continued its Arab participation at the Damascus International Book Fair, strengthening communication between institutions, publishers and cultural professionals in the region.

The Authority also participated in the London Book Fair and Leipzig Book Fair in Germany, expanding its network of relations with publishers, literary agents and cultural and professional institutions while highlighting opportunities available in Sharjah for book and content professionals.

In Italy, the Arab Cultural Institute at the Catholic University of Milan, established through a partnership between SBA and the university, expanded its activities in cooperation with the Municipality of Milan by launching an Arabic language and culture programme for staff working at a migrant and refugee reception centre.

At the Bologna Children's Book Fair, SBA focused on publishing rights, translation and the development of content for children and young adults. It also held a meeting with international illustrators, inviting them to participate in Sharjah's events and helping expand the global presence of Arabic children's literature.

SBA's presence extended to South America through the Bogotá International Book Fair in Colombia, adding a new market to its international network and strengthening links between the Arab publishing industry and Latin American markets.

The Authority also participated in the Rabat International Book Fair in Morocco and the Doha International Book Fair, further strengthening Sharjah's presence in the Arab cultural landscape and expanding engagement with publishers, authors, cultural institutions and audiences.

At the Thessaloniki International Book Fair, SBA discussed translating Arabic works into Greek and bringing Greek and Balkan literature to Arab readers, as well as expanding Greek participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair.

In Poland, SBA participated as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw Book Fair, strengthening Sharjah's cultural presence at major international book events and expanding its network across European publishing markets.

In Kuala Lumpur, an SBA delegation met with Big Bad Wolf, BookXcess and Kota Buku to explore publishing and bookselling models and library development. The delegation also reviewed book supply, pricing, operations and investment mechanisms and discussed opportunities to bring Arabic content to Asian markets.

SBA also participated in the Beijing International Book Fair, where the UAE was Guest of Honour at the 32nd edition. Through the UAE Pavilion, the Authority showcased Sharjah's model for developing an integrated publishing industry encompassing printing, distribution, rights management and literary agencies.

Sharjah's participation in the American Library Association conference in Chicago marked another milestone, as it became the first Arab and first non-US participant to take part in the opening session in the conference's 150-year history.

Before more than 5,000 library leaders and professionals, SBA presented the “Home Library Project” which has provided more than 42,000 Emirati families with over 2.1 million books.

It also highlighted the Arab Bookverse platform and the experience of Sharjah Public Libraries and their knowledge and community programmes.

SBA will continue its international agenda in the coming months, with engagements including the Book Biennial in Brazil, Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Amman International Book Fair, LIBER International Book Fair in Barcelona, Frankfurt Book Fair, Kuwait International Book Fair and Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico.