National Agriculture Centre meets over 150 farmers from Liwa to strengthen partnership in agricultural sector

DHAFRA, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Agriculture Centre (NAC) brought together over 150 farmers at the Liwa Majlis in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi, alongside relevant entities and partners from the agricultural sector to discuss key topics facing farmers.

The gathering forms part of a series of regular meetings being organised by NAC across the UAE, aimed at introducing farmers to the Centre’s key projects and initiatives, understanding their perspective, as well as strengthening direct engagement with the community.

NAC follows an integrated approach focused on identifying farmers’ needs and ensuring their involvement in designing programmes, projects, and initiatives for the farming sector. This approach aims to transform challenges into practical opportunities that boost productivity, improve crop quality, and maximise value, in partnership with government entities and the private sector.

The meeting highlighted NAC’s key projects and initiatives, including the UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE G.A.P.) certification, implemented in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It primarily aims to promote the adoption of international standards of agricultural practices, enhance the quality produce, efficiency of production, and strengthen the sustainability of farming operations.

NAC also presented its Integrated Centres Project, implemented in cooperation with Silal and the private-sector to provide farmers with a comprehensive range of services, including the distribution of produce, and logistics services. The project aims to streamline post-harvest operations, improve marketing, and ease access to market for agricultural products.

Another focus of the gathering was to familiarise farmers with the ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge – Agricultural Category’, launched during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, in cooperation with Majra – National CSR Fund. It aims to honour farmers driving sustainable agricultural and community impact, while spotlighting their success stories and outstanding achievements. It further encourages farmers to engage in community initiatives, drive positive impact, and strengthen the role of the agricultural sector in supporting sustainable development and serving the community.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence, one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives supporting the development of the agricultural sector. The award recognises outstanding farmers and agricultural practices, while encouraging innovation, adoption of best practices, and modern technologies, further enhancing sustainability across the sector. The representatives introduced the award to farmers and highlighted its role in empowering them to pursue excellence and innovation, while showcasing success stories and sustainable agricultural practices.

Reaffirming the importance of the dates season and the integral role of date palm cultivation in the UAE’s agricultural heritage, the meeting featured Al Foah Company, showcasing its key programmes and initiatives for farmers, as well as opportunities to develop and market their date products. Al Foah also highlighted awards and initiatives that support date farmers in elevating production standards, enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-grown dates, and adopting best practices that advance sustainability across the sector.

The meeting attracted robust engagement from participants, who shared their first-hand experiences as well as valuable feedback and suggestions based on their needs and challenges. Through these discussions, NAC continues to gain vital insights, which will guide future service planning.

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director General of the National Agriculture Centre, said “Farmers are at the centre of strengthening the UAE’s agricultural sector and achieving the country’s sustainable food security goals.

He also said: “through these meetings, NAC gains a deeper understanding of farmers’ needs and aspirations, while also empowering them and involving them in the development of agricultural services. This reflects NAC’s and its partners’ commitment to strengthening efforts for delivering solutions that address farmers’ needs, while advancing the agricultural sector and strengthening its competitiveness and sustainability.”

The ongoing meetings highlight the shared vision of NAC and its strategic partners in strengthening partnerships, enhancing agricultural services, as well as advancing the UAE’s food security and agricultural sustainability goals.