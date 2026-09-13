Antonelli clinches victory in Spanish GP

MADRID, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kimi Antonelli won the Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes becoming the first victor at Formula One’s newest circuit, the Madring in Madrid.

Antonelli has boosted his title ambitions with victory in the Spanish Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris in a race swayed by strategy.

The opening laps saw plenty of clashes up and down the field, with Norris narrowly holding onto the lead from pole position as Antonelli cut two corners during his concerted efforts to pass the Briton.

Adding an eighth win to his season tally, Antonelli has extended his lead to 81 points in the Drivers’ Championship as his team mate George Russell settled for P5, and Lewis Hamilton retired early on due to a issue with his brakes.