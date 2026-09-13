UAE President and King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two sides discussed the fraternal relations and cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, as well as ways to enhance ties across various fields that serve development priorities and mutual interests while bringing prosperity to their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the strength of the longstanding historical and fraternal ties that unite the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness the President and His Majesty the King of Jordan reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening UAE-Jordan relations and expanding cooperation across the economic, trade, and development sectors, among others, under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed regional issues of joint concern, including developments in the Middle East. The two leaders exchanged views on these matters, underscoring their commitment to continued consultation and coordination in a way that supports efforts to strengthen security and stability and achieve lasting peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

On the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister His Excellency Dr Jafar Hassan, and a number of senior Jordanian officials.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein departed the UAE later in the day. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was present to bid him farewell, along with a number of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and senior officials.