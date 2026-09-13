Ajman Department of Tourism showcases Emirate’s heritage and tourism development at Arabian Travel Market 2026

AJMAN, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media is participating in the Arabian Travel Market 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 17 September.

The Department is presenting its tourism and cultural vision while showcasing the Emirate’s attractions to a select group of representatives from the global travel sector.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashimi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, affirmed that the participation represents a strategic milestone in strengthening the Emirate’s presence as an integrated tourism destination and expanding its network of cooperation with regional and global markets.

He explained that the Ajman platform will offer an inspiring experience that brings together historical heritage and innovative tourism development, contributing to the sustainability of the sector’s growth and enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness on the global tourism map.

Ajman’s platform at the exhibition includes interactive, media, and cultural spaces, most notably the “From Ajman’s Memory” corner, which displays archival photographs documenting the Emirate’s development journey.

It also includes an interactive space reflecting Ajman’s tourism identity, as well as a cultural corner under the umbrella of the Craftsmen Council, which highlights traditional crafts and Emirati heritage through a contemporary approach.

The platform embodies the integration of government and private-sector efforts to deliver a comprehensive tourism experience, with broad participation from a number of leading entities and establishments.