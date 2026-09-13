4th Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition opens tomorrow

AJMAN, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the fourth edition of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition will open tomorrow at Emirates Hospitality Hall and run through September 16, bringing together leading real estate developers, senior officials, policymakers, experts and industry specialists.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the exhibition’s fourth consecutive edition reflects the department’s commitment to highlighting Ajman’s investment potential and showcasing promising real estate projects and diverse opportunities available to investors and industry stakeholders in the region.

“The Ajman real estate market is an attractive destination for investment, supported by its strong competitiveness, flexible and investor-friendly regulations, advanced infrastructure and integrated government services,” Al Muhairi said.

He added that these factors help facilitate business activity and support the continued growth of the emirate’s real estate sector.

The previous edition of the event attracted 4,082 visitors and saw 891 transactions worth more than AED 442 million in total, Al Muhairi said, describing the figures as evidence of the event’s success and growing investor and entrepreneur confidence in Ajman’s real estate opportunities.