Jordan's industrial production rises 1.22% in July

AMMAN, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan’s industrial production index rose 1.22% in July 2026 compared with the same month in 2025 and increased 4.61% from June, according to the Department of Statistics.

For the first seven months of 2026, the general industrial production index increased 0.21% year-on-year, reaching 88.53 compared with 88.35 during the same period of 2025.

In July, the index stood at 92.96, up from 91.83 in July 2025 and from 88.86 in June 2026, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported, citing official figures.

During the January-July period, manufacturing output increased 0.27%. The manufacturing sector carries a relative weight of 88.7% in the index.

Electricity production, which has a 5.9% relative weight, rose 1.90%, while output in extractive industries, with a 5.4% relative weight, declined 2.11%.

On a year-on-year basis, July’s increase was driven by a 2.01% rise in manufacturing output and a 0.02% increase in electricity production. Output in extractive industries fell 9.76%.

Compared with June 2026, manufacturing output rose 4.29% and electricity production increased 17.06%, while extractive industries declined 2.79%.