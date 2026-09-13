35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair dedicates Cultural Programme to strengthening intellectual dialogue

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), dedicates its Cultural Programme to exploring a wide range of themes spanning literature, language, translation, family, identity, heritage, art, and artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing the Fair’s position as a global platform for cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Sessions of the Cultural Programme are held across several key platforms, most notably the Don Quixote Stage, Al Farahidi Stage, and the Poetry Nights programme, which offers visitors a diverse space to meet cultural figures and discuss topics related to books, language, art, identity, heritage, and contemporary transformations. the programme reflects the Centre’s vision to present culture as a field for open dialogue, connecting knowledge to the questions that concern individuals and society, and strengthening cultural and knowledge exchange among countries around the world.

Through this Programme, the Fair opens up avenues for discussion on current cultural and knowledge issues, blending topics ranging from the restoration of literary and artistic memory to the analysis of social and cultural transformations, and the reflection on the impact of modern technologies on content creation and narrative. It also celebrates the Emirati experience and its contributions to culture, art, and knowledge production.

The programme features a panel discussion titled ‘35 Years Forward: The Making of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’, held to mark the 35th edition of the Fair. The discussion will highlight key milestones in the event’s journey that have cemented its position among the leading cultural events in the Arab region and the world. The session is complemented by another discussion titled ‘Abu Dhabi International Book Fair: The 35th Edition – A Journey Renewed’.

The agenda also celebrates Arabic music with a session titled ‘Modern Poems That Shaped Arabic Music’ issued by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre as part of its encyclopaedic project One Hundred and One Books. The work examines 101 sung poems that became landmarks in the history of Arab music. The session discusses the evolution of the sung poem in terms of poetic structure, melodic innovation, and its cultural and artistic impact across generations.

On a similar note, the session titled ‘The Life and Legacy of Classic Egyptian singer Abdul Halim Hafez’ highlights key milestones and successes in the life of iconic artist.

The programme also includes events that reflect its wide scope and thematic diversity, most notable of which is a Dialogue Session on the Book ‘Good Governance Is Our Choice’, featuring His Excellency Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Dr Ali Alahbabi, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). The session focuses on the forms of governance, as well as its procedures, outcomes, and impact.

With 30 Emirati artists participating, the Programme organises ‘Off Script’, a cultural and artistic project launched by Al Multaqa Literary Salon to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The project brings literature and visual arts together by transforming Emirati texts and novels into paintings, sculptures, and contemporary artworks.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Cultural Programme presents Culture Lab, a platform for collective thinking platform that brings together cultural, research, and media institutions, along with content creators. The session aims to produce practical visions and initiatives that make the Arabic language more accessible to contemporary audiences and features a distinguished group of intellectuals and media professionals.

This year’s edition of the Fair sees the return of debates to the Cultural Programme, including ‘Is Translation an Act of Creation or Betrayal?’, which seeks to address questions about translation as a form of creativity, exploring the possibility of the text drifting away from its original spirit and identity. Participants include Tunisian author Dr Mohamed Ait Mihoub and Turkish academic Prof. Dr Mehmet Hakkı Suçin.

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, the Programme organises a session titled ‘The Notion of Family in Arabic Drama: From the Silver Screen to the Digital Age’, examining how the family’s representation in Arab drama has evolved, the social and cultural changes that have shaped it, and its role in forming awareness, identity, and family values. Similarly, in a session titled ‘A Thriving Family… A Stronger Society’, the Fair explores the family’s role in preserving authentic values and traditions while keeping pace with social and cultural changes, striking a balance between national identity and openness to the world, and strengthening social responsibility and family cohesion among new generations.

The session ‘Riche Café: The Spirit of Place and Time’ takes audiences to one of Cairo’s most prominent cultural landmarks, exploring its relationship with writers, academics, and artists, in addition to its role as a witness to major cultural and political transformations. The session is organised in collaboration with Diwan Bookstore and features poet and novelist Maisoon Saqr Al Qasimi. The programme also hosts ‘From the Investigation Files to Cultural Memory: The Naguib Mahfouz Case’, revisiting the Focus Personality of the Fair’s 33rd edition.

The Cultural Programme introduces audiences to aspects of the UAE’s resilience in a session titled ‘The UAE in Times of Crisis Creates Miracles’, which sheds light on the measures and tools adopted by the country to maintain its leadership and enhance its reputation during global crises.

Women are present across all fields. In addition to their vital role in the family, the session ‘How Women Carry Culture Across Generations’ highlights their role in leadership and development through the values societal culture they instil in their children, strengthening their sense of pride and encouraging them to become constructive and productive members of society.

The session ‘Arabic Undercover: The Secret Language of 18th-Century Indian Resistance’ examines the use of Arabic as a coded language in Sindh during the 18th and 19th centuries when the political context was characterised by multiple centres of authority. It focuses on the role of Arabic in protecting correspondence and managing knowledge. The programme also includes a session titled ‘The Journey Is the Destination: Bhutan and What Mindful Travel Teaches Us’.

The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will be held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’, offering an extensive programme with around 1,500 events distributed under three main pillars: global culture and civilisational dialogue, innovation and the creation of the future, and the arts and live cultural experiences. This year’s Fair welcomes exhibitors from 95 countries, along with a distinguished group of writers, academics, and artists from around the world.