Dubai Press Club to host fifth edition of Dubai PodFest as part of Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai PodFest 2026 will bring together a celebrated group of podcasters and content creators, leaders of digital platforms and media organisations, and industry professionals for a series of discussions exploring the future of Arab podcasting. It will also explore the opportunities presented by the rapid development of digital media for Arab talent to reach still wider audiences with more competitive and impactful content.

In its fifth edition, Dubai PodFest will focus on the major transformations the audio content industry is witnessing, pathways to enhance its sustainability, and the economic and creative opportunities it promises. It will also explore the evolving relationship between content creators and audiences, and the role of technology in advancing production and distribution models, and audience reach.

Wedad Kahoor, a member of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit 2026, said that Dubai PodFest serves as a key platform bringing together seasoned professionals, experts and emerging creative talent to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of podcasting in the region.

“Podcasting has witnessed significant developments in terms of the nature of content, production tools, and ways of reaching audiences. The challenge today is how to translate this growth into a more sustainable and impactful industry,” she said.

She added: “The Arab world has a wealth of talent, ideas and stories, all the ingredients required to produce outstanding content that reflects our culture and identity while reaching global audiences. Dubai continues to create spaces and forums that inspire digital media content creators and open broader horizons for Arab talent to innovate and reach newer audiences. Dubai PodFest highlights our renewed commitment to discovering new perspectives and trends shaping the future of audio content.”

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will host more than 200 eminent political, media and intellectual figures from outside the UAE, alongside editors-in-chief and leaders of media organisations, content creators, influencers, media technology experts, and academics from the region and around the world. More than 400 speakers will share diverse insights and experiences across more than 175 discussion and dialogue sessions exploring the future of various media sectors.