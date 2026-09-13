Dubai Police showcases tourist security services at Arabian Travel Market

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, will participate with a dedicated platform at Arabian Travel Market 2026, which opens tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The participation aims to showcase Dubai Police’s security and smart services for residents and visitors, while highlighting the role of the Tourist Police in providing a safe tourism experience and strengthening communication with tourists and tourism-sector partners.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said Dubai Police’s annual participation in Arabian Travel Market reflects its commitment to maintaining an active presence at major local, regional and international events.

He said such events provide an opportunity for direct communication with residents and visitors and help strengthen cooperation with organisations operating in key sectors, particularly tourism and travel.

Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said Dubai Police aims for its participation in major exhibitions to go beyond a traditional presence by providing a platform for communication, awareness and showcasing security and smart services.

He added that the exhibition also provides an opportunity to highlight Dubai Police’s cooperation with partners to enhance tourist safety and provide proactive and smart services that make visitors’ experience in Dubai easier and safer.

Visitors to the Dubai Police platform will be able to learn about smart tourist-security services, including the Dubai Police app, Circulars and Travel Bans service, Police Eye, Tourist Support service and the Smart Lost and Found system.

The platform will also showcase offers and benefits from the Esaad Card Centre and provide awareness sessions on cybercrime prevention, tourist security and online fraud.